Episode 285: The Role of the CHRO and DEI With Whitney Bennett

Great leaders know that talent propels a company’s success. Talent drives innovation and sets a business apart, giving it a competitive edge. Yet far too often leaders relegate hiring to their recruiters and pay little attention to getting the right people in the right jobs. But if you want to attract great competitive talent—people who can choose to work anywhere—then you, as the CEO, need to be directly involved in hiring. You need to make hiring a top priority and become what we call a “Talent Maker.” This is a fundamental shift away from the traditional concept that talent acquisition is the role of recruiters.