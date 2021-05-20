Self-Care To Help You Get Ready For Summer

Where did I put my keys? What did I come in here for? Who was I going to call?. Sound familiar? If you are anything like me then it is all too familiar. Our brains are complex organs and are capable of so much. So why then is it we cannot remember where we put the dang car keys? If I had the answer to that question, I would not hide it from you. What I do know is and what I think is a big part of it, we neglect our brains. We do not properly nourish one of the largest (in the top 10) organs in our bodies. In fact, most of us do more harm than good. Let’s take a look at what that means.