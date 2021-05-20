newsbreak-logo
Gloria Estefan, Sheryl Crow among stars who will appear on Broadway Barks this Sunday

By Andrea Dresdale
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending Sunday night with some of your favorite singers and some adorable, adoptable pets? Priceless. Gloria Estefan and Sheryl Crow are among the many entertainers who will be participating in this year’s annual Broadway Barks fundraiser, streaming Sunday night on YouTube at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by co-founder and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, will raise awareness of pet adoption by highlighting adoptable animals from shelters across America.

