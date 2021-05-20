Gloria Estefan, Sheryl Crow among stars who will appear on Broadway Barks this Sunday

With Willie Nelson turning 88 this week, One by Willie celebrates with one of his biggest fans and most frequent duet partners, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, who will talk about what may be the single best-known song he ever wrote, “Crazy.” Like the rest of the world, Sheryl initially fell in love with Patsy Cline’s original, 1961 version of the song. But as a young country fan growing up in a family of musicians in the Missouri Bootheel during the seventies, her earliest musical memories are of hearing Willie on the radio. She credits “Crazy” and his other hits as a primary inspiration of her own storied career as a songwriter and recording artist.