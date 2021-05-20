Sinclairville woman charged after domestic with husband
A Sinclairville woman is facing two felony charges stemming from a domestic incident with her husband on Wednesday afternoon. State Police in Fredonia arrested 30-year-old Shaina Love after an investigation into the incident that occurred around 4:30 pm. Love allegedly had thrown an object at the front kitchen window, causing it to shatter. There was also an active order of protection in place and that Love's husband was the protected party. Troopers charged Love with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and criminal contempt 1st. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment and later released.chautauquatoday.com