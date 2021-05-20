newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sinclairville, NY

Sinclairville woman charged after domestic with husband

chautauquatoday.com
 12 hours ago

A Sinclairville woman is facing two felony charges stemming from a domestic incident with her husband on Wednesday afternoon. State Police in Fredonia arrested 30-year-old Shaina Love after an investigation into the incident that occurred around 4:30 pm. Love allegedly had thrown an object at the front kitchen window, causing it to shatter. There was also an active order of protection in place and that Love's husband was the protected party. Troopers charged Love with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and criminal contempt 1st. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment and later released.

chautauquatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclairville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Fredonia, NY
Society
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Fredonia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Fredonia, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
Chautauqua County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#County Police#County Jail#State Police#Criminal Charges#Criminal Mischief#Husband#Arraignment#Troopers#Criminal Contempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Mayville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Dewittville man charged after suspicious situation in Mayville

A suspicious situation at the intersection of Routes 394 and 430 in the village of Mayville resulted in a DWI arrest Monday morning, shortly before noon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and after an investigation, charged 62-year-old William Thomas of Dewittville with DWI, DWI per se and parking on pavement. Thomas will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Brocton, NYchautauquatoday.com

Cuba man charged after driving vehicle off roadway in Brocton

A Cuba man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Central Avenue in the village of Brocton on May 4. Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Erik Lawton was the operator of the vehicle and after an investigation, determined that Lawton was intoxicated. Lawton was taken into custody and charged with DWI, DWI Per Se, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. Lawton will appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
Jamestown, NYchautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed for Burglary on Falconer Street

Jamestown Police arrested a 27-year-old city man following a reported burglary in progress last Sunday. Officers responded to an address on Falconer Street, where the homeowner told police that he heard someone upstairs and called 911 for help. During the investigation, police learned that Cody DiDomenico allegedly broke into the residence and stole a cell phone and other property belonging to the victim. DiDomenico was located by officers a short distance away as he was trying to enter another residence. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of trespassing. DiDomenico is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $40,000 bail.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Ripley, NYchautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged with DWAI, fugitive from justice

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies located a Ripley man who was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities as a fugitive from justice. Deputies pulled over 29-year-old Jordan Pound who was operating an unregistered ATV on Route 430 in the town of Chautauqua around 9 pm Thursday evening. Besides the fugitive from justice charge, Pound was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an ATV on roadway. After processing, Pound was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail where he is currently being held as a fugitive from justice.
Mayville, NYObserver

Westfield woman, 83, charged in harassing another individual

MAYVILLE — An 83-year-old Westfield woman is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment charges after an incident Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street for a reported criminal mischief. After an investigation, it was found the Nora M. Shreve had gone to the residence and proceeded to damage two windows with the intent of harassing another individual. Shreve was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear in Chautauqua Town Court. She will answer to her charges at a later date.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

¯ ELLERY — Kenneth Walker, 36, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI per se, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no stopping/standing/parking on highway. Deputies were called at 4:45 a.m. Thursday to a suspicious situation on Ellery Centralia Road in the town of Ellery. Walker was taken into custody following an investigation. He is scheduled to appear in Ellery Town Court later.
Westfield, NYchautauquatoday.com

83-year-old Westfield woman charged after criminal mischief incident

An investigation into a report of a criminal mischief case in Mayville resulted in charges being filed against an 83-year-old Westfield woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say Nora Shreve had gone to an Elm Street residence around 4:30 pm Thursday and allegedly damaged two windows with the intent of harassing another person. Deputies issued Shreve an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment 2nd, directing her to appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Frewsburg, NYchautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg woman charged with 2nd degree assault

A Frewsburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck another person with a sharp object causing serious injury overnight. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 40-year-old Sharon Torrey after an investigation into the incident that occurred on West Main Street in Frewsburg. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. Torrey charged with assault in the 2nd degree, reckless endangerment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies transported Torrey to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Fredonia, NYObserver

Crash closes portion of Route 60 near Fredonia

Two people were transported to the hospital by helicopter and another by ambulance following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Fredonia firefighters, Alstar EMS, the New York State Police, Fredonia police and Cassadaga and Dunkirk fire departments all responded to Route 60 around 3 p.m. A witness said one of the vehicles involved rolled more than once before coming to rest on its roof. Route 60, between Eagle Street and Lakeview Avenue, was closed to traffic for a couple of hours.
Frewsburg, NYPost-Journal

Serious Injuries Lead To Assault Charge In Frewsburg

A call to a residence in Frewsburg for an injured individual late Wednesday led to charges for a county woman. Around 11:23 p.m., Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist the Kennedy Fire Department. Upon arrival and after an investigation it was found that Sharon J. Torrey, 40, of West Main Street, had struck another person with a sharp object causing serious physical injury. This incident occurred while a child was present in the home.
Fredonia, NYObserver

Serious injuries reported in rollover crash

Serious injuries have been reported in a Route 60 rollover crash near Fredonia. The crash, involving at least two vehicles, occurred around 3 p.m. A witness said one of the vehicles involved rolled more than once before coming to rest on its roof. Two helicopters were summoned to transport the...
Fredonia, NYObserver

Fredonia-Stockton Road crash injures man

Rescue workers speak to a man Friday afternoon who was just involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Fredonia Stockton Road, near the Hahn Road intersection around 2:30 p.m. The man suffered facial injuries but appeared conscious as he was pulled out of the vehicle. He was stretchered over to a Fredonia Fire and Rescue vehicle which took him to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment. Fredonia Fire Department and New York State Police responded. National Grid workers also showed up to assess the scene, as a utility pole was sheared off in the crash.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Lawsuit filed in 2020 landfill death

A lawsuit has been filed against Chautauqua County following the death of a Portland man at the county landfill last year. On Aug. 3, 56-year-old Scott M. Deming, who was described as an independent contractor, was standing behind a large pile of garbage and debris that he had just dumped at the landfill in the town of Ellery when he was struck by a bulldozer. The Sheriff’s Office said the bulldozer operator had “no idea” Deming was behind the pile when the debris was pushed into a pit.
Fredonia, NYchautauquatoday.com

Rollover crash in Pomfret sends one person to local hospital

A one-vehicle rollover crash on Fredonia-Stockton Road in the town of Pomfret around 2:30 pm Friday sent one person to an area hospital with minor injuries. Fredonia Fire responded to the crash, according to the department's Facebook page. Firefighters found the vehicle off the roadway, on its side. A utility pole was severed in the crash, causing low hanging wires at the scene. Firefighters were able to extricate the occupant through the rear of the vehicle and then transport to Brooks Memorial Hospital. New York State Police, Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and National Grid also responded to the scene.