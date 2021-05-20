Sinclairville woman charged after domestic with husband

Jamestown Police arrested a 27-year-old city man following a reported burglary in progress last Sunday. Officers responded to an address on Falconer Street, where the homeowner told police that he heard someone upstairs and called 911 for help. During the investigation, police learned that Cody DiDomenico allegedly broke into the residence and stole a cell phone and other property belonging to the victim. DiDomenico was located by officers a short distance away as he was trying to enter another residence. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of trespassing. DiDomenico is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $40,000 bail.