Boxers fight to relieve stress and depression

valleyjournals.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxing can relieve stress. Bfit boxing is scheduled to host an event to raise money for suicide prevention. With all the stress in the world nowadays, maybe take up boxing. Physically hitting a punching bag produces a response in your body that helps to relieve tension. “We are committed to...

www.valleyjournals.com
