Boxers fight to relieve stress and depression

Childhood and teen depression aren’t often spoken about because we tend to think of childhood as a time of play, fun, exploration, and innocence – and so it should be. But, many of us have lost people we knew and loved to Covid and the pandemic has taken its toll on everyone including teens, tweens, and youngsters. They are particularly vulnerable because they haven’t developed adequate coping skills yet. Peer contact and approval matters very much for normal development of this age group and not having contact with their peers can create feelings of isolation and loneliness. Plus, due to the COVID-19 vulnerability of older caregivers or grandparents, they have been separated from children who depend on them emotionally and physically. Ongoing stress, separation, fear, grief, isolation, and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to issues with anxiety as well as depression.