newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Board of trustees welcomes new superintendent and president of ECC

eccunion.com
 17 hours ago

Brenda Thames was approved as the new superintendent and president at El Camino College during the Monday, May 17 board of trustees Zoom meeting. Thames, who has over 23 years of experience in California community colleges begins her new position at El Camino College (ECC) on July 1, followed by Dena Maloney’s retirement from her position as superintendent and president. Thames is currently the president of West Hills College Coalinga.

eccunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecc#El Camino College#College Students#Vice Sports#Ecc#Zoom#Forum#The Board Of Trustees#Bot#Multiple Board Members#Meeting#Faculty#Dr Maloney#July#Presidential Candidate#Student Success#Agenda Item
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Oakland, CAthecampanil.com

Mills College faculty levels vote of no confidence in the leadership of Provost Oparah, President Hillman, and the Board of Trustees

MILLS COLLEGE FACULTY LEVELS VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE. OAKLAND, CA, May 3, 2021: By evening Monday May 3, the voting faculty of Mills College in Oakland, CA voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution of no confidence (73% voted in favor of the resolution, 16% voted no, and 11% abstained) against the Mills College Provost and Dean of the Faculty, Chinyere (Julia) Oparah, President Elizabeth Hillman, and the Executive Committee of the Mills Board of Trustees.
Skokie, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Oakton Board elects new leadership, seats new student trustee

At the Oakton Community College Board of Trustees' organizational meeting on April 27, the trustees elected Martha Burns (Evanston) as the board's new chair for a one-year term. Also in the restructuring, Marie Lynn Toussaint (Evanston) was elected to serve as vice-chair and Paul Kotowski (Niles) as secretary. Akash Patel (Skokie) will serve as the new student trustee for the upcoming academic year.
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Nicolet College welcomes new president-select

Rhinelander - Colleges in the UW System had to turn to online instruction this past year. And that includes technical colleges like Nicolet College in Rhinelander. "When the pandemic hit in March of 20, and we had one, maybe two weeks to some major conversions to getting additional courses online so that instruction could continue, it wasn't as heavy a lift for Nicolet College because we had done a lot of heavy lifting leading up to the pandemic," said said Kate Ferrel, the college's new president-select.
CollegesPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees Approves Graduates, Celebrates Majors, Honors Outgoing Board Chair

St. Mary’s City, MD- On Friday, May 7, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees approved the graduates of the St. Mary’s College Class of 2021, which includes 325 Bachelor of Arts / Bachelor of Science degrees, and 21 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees. Of the 325 graduates, 57 students earned double majors. […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees Approves Graduates, Celebrates Majors, Honors Outgoing Board Chair appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Galloway, NJstockton.edu

Stockton Welcomes Four New Trustees

Galloway, N.J. - Stockton University welcomed four new members to its Board of Trustees at the May 5 board meeting. The addition of Rev. Collins A. Days, Sonia Gonsalves, Michelle Keates and Jose Lozano represents a historic expansion of the board, from 12 members to 15. President Harvey Kesselman said...
Educationz1077fm.com

SCHOOL BOARD TO APPOINT NEW TRUSTEE

The Morongo Unified school district board of trustees held an extremely brief two-minute special meeting last night (May 13) to vote on how to fill a board seat recently left vacant by the resignation of area five trustee Megan Berge. The board voted unanimously to fill the seat by appointment, as opposed to holding a special election. The board provided no information on how or when the appointment process will begin.
Indiana State985theriver.com

ISU trustees extend president’s contract to 2025, endorse new strategic plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University’s Board of Trustees on Friday endorsed a new strategic plan for 2021-25 and extended the contract of President Deborah J. Curtis to cover the same time period. “President Curtis has demonstrated effective leadership during her tenure as president, especially in managing on-campus operations...
Collegescwi.edu

CWI Board Names Reames as New Trustee

College of Western Idaho (CWI) Board of Trustees welcomed Jim Reames as the new trustee for Zone 3 during their monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13. After a thorough review of all applications, the Board announced Reames would be joining the five-member board of trustees, and following a unanimous vote, he was sworn in as a new board member.
Stanwood, WASkagit Valley Herald

School Board picks Deborah Rumbaugh as new superintendent

The Stanwood-Camano School Board selected Deborah Rumbaugh as the district's next superintendent after a vote early Friday. The School Board voted unanimously for Rumbaugh, the executive director of instructional leadership in the Highline School District in King County, after interacting with three finalists this week in daylong interviews and meetings throughout the district and community. She will start July 1.
Educationaldineisd.org

Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney Named NABSE President-Elect

The National Alliance of Black School Educators recently held elections for its leaders and announced its new leadership on May 15. Members of NABSE submitted votes between May 8-14. Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney will serve as President-Elect before replacing current President Dr. Michael D. McFarland (Crowley ISD). NABSE is...
Educationaldineisd.org

AISD Celebrates Superintendent’s Top 10 Scholars

Ninety students representing the very best of Aldine ISD’s Class of 2021 were honored at an event at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center, Thursday, May 6. The Superintendent’s Top 10 Scholars were joined by Aldine ISD chief administrators. They gathered to celebrate years of hard work, study, and dedication. Dr....
San Francisco, CAsfbayview.com

To City College Trustee Tom Temprano and the Board of Trustees

Last night, on May 10, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to accept American Federation of Teachers – AFT2121’s – bargaining agreement, effectively preventing all 600 plus layoffs of part-time and full-time faculty. This is a victory with a cost: Our faculty is forced into yearlong 4-11 percent salary concessions, the continuous trend of downsizing through fewer FTEF (full time equivalent faculty) – from 575 FTEF in the spring to 520 FTEF this fall – remains, and although no part-time instructors are laid off, a number will probably not receive work due to the smaller budget.