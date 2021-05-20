Board of trustees welcomes new superintendent and president of ECC

Rhinelander - Colleges in the UW System had to turn to online instruction this past year. And that includes technical colleges like Nicolet College in Rhinelander. "When the pandemic hit in March of 20, and we had one, maybe two weeks to some major conversions to getting additional courses online so that instruction could continue, it wasn't as heavy a lift for Nicolet College because we had done a lot of heavy lifting leading up to the pandemic," said said Kate Ferrel, the college's new president-select.