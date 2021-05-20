Board of trustees welcomes new superintendent and president of ECC
Brenda Thames was approved as the new superintendent and president at El Camino College during the Monday, May 17 board of trustees Zoom meeting. Thames, who has over 23 years of experience in California community colleges begins her new position at El Camino College (ECC) on July 1, followed by Dena Maloney’s retirement from her position as superintendent and president. Thames is currently the president of West Hills College Coalinga.eccunion.com