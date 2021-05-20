Neil Armstrong Academy students launch Lil’ Neil off into space
Members of the A.E.L.T (Armstrong Elite Launch Team) along with an adult help lift the weather balloon into place. (Photo courtesy of the Granite School District) In 1961, President John F. Kennedy challenged the nation to put a man on the moon. In October 2019, John Paul Sorensen, principal of Neil Armstrong Academy, challenged his students to put Lil' Neil, a small LEGO figure, into space. It took America eight years to put a man on the moon in 1969. It took the Neil Academy students two years to put Lil' Neil into space. Launch date was April 16.www.valleyjournals.com