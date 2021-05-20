Neil Armstrong Academy students launch Lil’ Neil off into space

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE ORIGINS OF A ROUGHLY 180-FOOT-TALL DRAWING OF A MAN on a hill near Dorset, England, are finally coming into focus. While scholars have theorized that the Cerne Abbas Giant could date to prehistoric times, or the ancient Roman era, or the 1600s, “everyone was wrong,” geoarchaeologist Mike Allen told New Scientist . Allen was part of a team that used a technique called optically stimulated luminescence to analyze the chalk that outlines the cudgel-wielding nude figure. They determined that it was likely constructed between the years 700 and 1300. One theory is that the giant, godlike figure was created around 990 as a riposte to the arrival of an abbey that planned to convert local pagans. “We have nudged our understanding a little closer to the truth but he still retains many of his secrets,” archaeologist Martin Papworth told the Art Newspaper. “He still does have an air of mystery, so I think everyone’s happy.”