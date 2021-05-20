OKC’s Sous Chef Stars
The ideal sous chef is someone who doesn’t complain, works well at volume, is more dependable than the line cooks and gets paid much less than the executive chef or chef de cuisine. Ask anyone who used to be one and he or she will tell you it’s a “bougie” position, or upscale-sounding term for underpaid skilled worker. The best sous chef is the one who runs the kitchen so well the executive can actually take a day off and not worry about the kitchen burning down or crashing.www.405magazine.com