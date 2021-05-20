OKC’s Sous Chef Stars

When you're visiting a new-to-you city, it's always tempting to pack your itinerary with reservations at the best restaurants in town. But more rewarding still is getting to know the local cuisine and culture through street food, which almost always offers a more authentic experience. And now – as our cities spring back to life and travel ramps up once again – it's never been more important to support the talented cooks behind these mobile kitchens. Hungry yet? Good, because we asked some of the world's best chefs to share their all-time favorite street eats – the bites they can't stop thinking about, even years later. Their picks offer a food-fueled itinerary that spans the globe, from saucy tteokbokki in Seoul, and smoked jerk pork in Jamaica to deep-fried pastel in Brazil. Plan your next getaway around one of these chef-approved street food staples.