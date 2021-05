One of the beauties of running lies in the purity of the experience. It’s a true turnkey activity in which you can simply throw on some clothes, slip into a pair of shoes, grab your keys, and head out the door. After that, the world is your playground, because all that’s required is a stretch of road, your own two legs, and the drive to keep moving forward. It should come as no surprise then that the sport has seen tremendous growth over the course of the pandemic, with more and more active enthusiasts joining the ranks of runners to stay fit and stave off that cabin fever. In fact, now more than ever, running is having its moment.