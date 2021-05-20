Chicago Bulls: 3 middling players that could hit the trade block

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTomas Satoransky, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. There’s a lot to reflect on for first-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls following the conclusion of a regular season that provides both disappointment looking back, and some hope for the franchise moving forward. The Bulls likely should’ve been able to get one of the spots in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference this year, over competing teams like the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers.

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine could dazzle in absence of James Harden

One of the final chances that the Chicago Bulls will have to continue their quest for a spot in the play-in tournament later this month comes in a key showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on May 11. The Bulls only have four games remaining for the regular season, and the schedule is anything but friendly.
Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game thread

The Hornets were playing so many road games for a while that I keep getting surprised whenever there’s a home game on the schedule. Looking forward to another game where neither team makes it to 110 points. This is now an open thread!
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls

Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis. Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
Bucks’ Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
Is Coby White the Chicago Bulls’ Point Guard of the Future?

The second-year point guard, Coby White, out of the University of North Carolina has had his ups and downs to start his NBA season, but it has become fair to question whether he is the answer for the Chicago Bulls at point guard going into the future. A lot of expectations were put on him. He was the first top 10 point guard picked by the Chicago Bulls since Derrick Rose in 2008. While he is only finishing up his sophomore season, but nobody is sure if he answers the Bulls’ point guard problems.
Chicago Bulls: 3 players to let go that don’t mesh with LaVine and Vooch

Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. The times are changing for the Chicago Bulls, and there are players still around with this team that don’t look like they will be here for much longer. That is the case for a lot of the pieces acquired by the former front office pairing of John Paxson and Gar Forman. The direction of the franchise is going to be much different now under the leadership of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.
Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
Bulls top starter-less Bucks 118-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee 118-112 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks' starters missing the regular-season finale. The Bucks ruled Khris Middleton out because of lingering soreness in his left ankle and then scratched...
The Chicago Bulls still control their own destiny…sort of

Coby White, Garrett Temple, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Chicago Bulls have now won three games in a row, their fourth such streak this season, following their 108-96 handling of the Detroit Pistons. And while they still need at least one team (looking at you, Pacers) to falter to get into the play-in tournament, they do still control their own destiny…sort of.
The Bulls Playoff Fate Could Be Decided Tonight

As it sits right now the Bulls have a very slim chance of making the playoffs. However, it’s still a chance. The Bulls have a whopping 4.6% chance of making the playoffs. Very slim and not exactly something they have full control over. Even if the Bulls win their final 4 games they don’t control whether they are in or not. The two teams ahead of them will determine that. The Indiana Pacers won last night and the Washington Wizards lost. This moved the Pacers back into the 10th seed and the Pacers to the 9th. This puts the Bulls in a tough spot with only 4 games remaining.
Vucevic, LaVine lead Chicago Bulls over Pistons

DETROIT -- Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot.
Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
Chicago Bulls: Dennis Schroder is not the answer at point guard

Would Dennis Schroder be the best fit for the Chicago Bulls?. Despite another disappointing year, in which they will miss the playoffs again, the Chicago Bulls will have one of the most intriguing rosters heading into next season. Especially after the team acquired Nikola Vucevic at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
Chicago Bulls: 3 possible ramifications of missing the playoffs

A detrimental loss to the playoff hopes of the Chicago Bulls on May 11 came at the hands of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash. The Bulls got a huge night out of star shooting guard Zach LaVine, but he didn’t get much help from the supporting cast. The Nets did a good job shutting down star center Nikola Vucevic and played solid defense most of the night.
Bulls lottery odds took a minor hit on the season’s last day

The Bulls were eliminated from play-in contention before the weekend with two games remaining. This is improvement for the grand new era of Arturas Karnisovas and staff, usually Bulls games are meaningless with 35 remaining. They wound up splitting the two games, ending the season with a win over the...
Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.