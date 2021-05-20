Chicago Bulls: 3 middling players that could hit the trade block

As it sits right now the Bulls have a very slim chance of making the playoffs. However, it’s still a chance. The Bulls have a whopping 4.6% chance of making the playoffs. Very slim and not exactly something they have full control over. Even if the Bulls win their final 4 games they don’t control whether they are in or not. The two teams ahead of them will determine that. The Indiana Pacers won last night and the Washington Wizards lost. This moved the Pacers back into the 10th seed and the Pacers to the 9th. This puts the Bulls in a tough spot with only 4 games remaining.