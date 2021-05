The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 taglines are here, and they’re truly as fabulous as ever. With two new cast members in the mix and plenty of drama teased in the trailer, the ladies are in for an incredibly emotionally-charged season when the series returns on Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c. Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke are all set to return this season, alongside newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle’s legendary sister, Kathy Hilton, who will join in as a friend.