Harrison Charter Township, MI

Harrison Township man pleads no contest to abusing baby son

Macomb Daily
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old man pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree child abuse for injuring his baby son and is seeking probation. Collin Quint was originally charged with first-degree child abuse for injuring the child in August 2018 in Harrison Township but recently took advantage of a plea-deal offer to reduce it to second-degree child abuse, lessening the maximum penalty from up to life to 10 years in prison.

#Attorneys#County Court#Sentencing#Court Hearing#Bond Court#Man#Plea#Second Degree Child Abuse#First Degree Child Abuse#Macomb Prosecutors#Probation#Prison#Child Protection#Judge Richard Caretti
