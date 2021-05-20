Harrison Township man pleads no contest to abusing baby son
A 30-year-old man pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree child abuse for injuring his baby son and is seeking probation. Collin Quint was originally charged with first-degree child abuse for injuring the child in August 2018 in Harrison Township but recently took advantage of a plea-deal offer to reduce it to second-degree child abuse, lessening the maximum penalty from up to life to 10 years in prison.www.macombdaily.com