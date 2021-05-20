Harrison Township man pleads no contest to abusing baby son

While on patrol on April 1, a Richmond police officer heard a be on the lookout call from Macomb County about a possible intoxicated driver, according to a police report. The officer located the vehicle and followed the driver for a short time before stopping the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Gratiot Avenue. After speaking with the driver, it was determined he was intoxicated and did not have a valid license. The man was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded.