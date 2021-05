ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Animal Shelter has experienced a spike in animal surrenders over the past few weeks. The shelter has nearly doubled its dog and cat residents after a sudden increase of owner surrenders occured over the past three weeks, Belmont County Dog Warden Lisa Williams said. In recent weeks, Williams said, around 30 cats and dogs were brought to the shelter — most of which were owner surrenders while some others were strays.