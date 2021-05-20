newsbreak-logo
Zoom Announces New All-in-One Events Platform for Virtual Experiences

By Stephanie Vaughn
CMSWire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom Video Communications, Inc. has announced that its latest feature known as Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform, will be available this summer. Zoom Events will combine the experience and scalability of Zoom meetings, chat, and video webinars into one comprehensive solution for event organizers, aimed at providing the ability to produce ticketed, live events for internal or external audiences of any size.

