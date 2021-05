The name Madden has become synonymous with pro football video game simulation. Although the name belongs to the beloved Hall of Fame coach, most kids today wouldn’t be able to pick John Madden out of a lineup even if a Fortnite Crew subscription was at stake. So how did Madden, and EA, in particular, get a monopoly on NFL simulations? Certain bookmakers have begun to offer options to win esports events on Madden simulations, creating a larger buzz around this product. How has it risen to such prominence, and what role has esports betting had in its rise? Let’s take a look at these questions and more down below.