What Games Deserve A Netflix Anime Adaptation?

963kklz.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Checkpoint Daily, a player has managed to beat Grand Theft Auto 5 without getting hit, and we’re in awe! Also, Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has a release date. Lastly, with rumors abound of an FF7 anime on Netflix, what other series deserve an Castlevania-esque success story on Netflix? This is Checkpoint Daily.

TV Seriestheboxhouston.com

Netflix Reveals New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser

Netflix just released a teaser for the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, and it can’t get here soon enough. The new clip seems to confirm the return of Dr. Martin Breen, portrayed by Matthew Modine, the doc who raised Eleven at the Hawkins National Laboratory where he experimented on numerous children, tracking them by number designations. At the end of the teaser, the viewer stops in front of a door marked 11 and Dr. Brenner is heard saying, “Are you listening, Eleven?,” and we see her open her eyes.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Yasuke: East Meets West Goes Behind the Scenes of Netflix Anime

In honor of the release of anime Yasuke, Netflix drops a stunning behind-the-scenes featurette "Yasuke: East Meets West" on YouTube, a combination of beautiful visuals, sounds, and the promise of a good story waiting to be told. In the video, the minds behind the project's story, visuals, and music discuss the story, the process, as well as their goals and experience while creating this anime.
ComicsNintendo Life

Editor On Netflix's Castlevania Discusses The Potential For A Legend Of Zelda Anime

There have been plenty of rumours and mumblings over the past few years suggesting that The Legend of Zelda might end up getting its very own TV series – remember the live-action Netflix show that was going to be like a friendlier Game of Thrones? – but no such thing has materialised. That live-action project was reportedly canned by Nintendo after it leaked, seemingly putting the gaming giant off the idea of TV adaptations entirely, but things have changed since then.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix seems to have a "figure it out" approach to fantasy and science fiction dramas

Shows like Shadow and Bone and The Witcher appear to be intentionally confusing. "This has become something of a calling card for Netflix as it continues to expand its output in certain genres," says Miles Surrey. "Not that a company like Netflix, with its fingers in so many different types of programming, has one unifying strategy, but when it comes to fantasy and science fiction, the goal seems to be making shows 'for real heads only.' These are shows where attention to detail and faithfulness matters more than simplifying things in order to reach the widest possible audience. Shadow and Bone, confusing as it may be in moments, feels like a cakewalk compared to The Witcher, a fantasy series that’s disorienting as all hell even before it becomes apparent that it’s juggling multiple timelines. (Not helping matters is that some of the Witcher characters, including its titular Witcher, don’t age across decades.) But with The Witcher, the absurdity is part of the appeal, especially when it’s delivered with batshit conviction by Henry Cavill in a wig grunting and muttering 'f*ck' to himself as he travels through a realm littered with otherworldly monsters and, at one point, a golden dragon communicating telepathically with a British accent. Shows like The Witcher or Shadow and Bone remain accessible so long as the viewer is willing to soak in their meticulous fantasy worlds like a sponge and accept that they might never grasp every detail within. Initial bewilderment is part of the experience—and soon, that bewilderment gives way to discovery. Unlike a series like Westworld, where obfuscation is embedded into the show’s mystery-box DNA, these Netflix fantasy shows reward a viewer putting effort into the immersive experience."
ComicsPosted by
The Millennial Source

10 of the best anime to watch with friends on Netflix

Japanese animation has funneled its way into streaming platforms like Netflix over the past decade, offering viewers some of the best anime to watch with friends on a weekend night. Because Japanese artwork and storytelling has become an international phenomenon, the world is being introduced to more animated works from Japan translated or dubbed into different languages (in most cases English).
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Jupiter’s Legacy': How ‘The Godfather Part II’ Inspired the Netflix Adaptation

(The following story contains spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s “Jupiter’s Legacy”) “Jupiter’s Legacy,” Netflix’s superhero epic from Mark Millar, has a lot of story to get through, given that it spans multiple generations of superpowered people over the course of 90 years. And the eight-episode Season 1, which debuted Friday, only scratches the surface of Millar’s sprawling comic book story.
Video GamesIGN

Scarlet Nexus - Game Opening Animation

Watch the opening animation, featuring the song "Dream In Drive" from Japanese rock band The Oral Cigarettes, for the upcoming action RPG, Scarlet Nexus. Experience the dual protagonist storyline with Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall when Scarlet Nexus launches on June 25, 2021, for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Trailer For Netflix’s League of Legends Animated Series “Arcane”

One thing that will be great when it happens is if another, longer trailer for Arcane comes out since the series won’t be hitting Netflix until next fall, and it’s likely that just judging by the trailer that it’s going to be intense. League of Legends is an idea that took root back in 2009 and has ever since been drawing in more and more individuals to experience the gaming sensation that’s there for their pleasure. This coming series is a way of saying thanks for all the support as it’s going to be an adventure that will be focusing on the champions Vi and Jinx, but it’s likely that the world that’s been created will open up a bit during the series. How effective it will be is all dependent on this first season since the transition from a game to a CG series is going to tell the tale of whether or not the story is bound to earn a worthwhile adaptation or if it’s going to need a bit of work to really do the game any justice. Too often it’s seen that anything that has a strong base in pop culture before being turned into a series or a movie will fall short in some way, be it minor or major, that will end up being noticed by the audience, and especially by those that have been following the story for a while. In years past and recently those ideas that have become movies and series have been hit and miss at times since in many respects the effects that are being used are great since they add to the overall intensity of the project, and can augment the story in a big way. But there are almost always decisions that get made that end up being noticed and magnified by critics, no matter if they’re small details or not. This teaser trailer doesn’t really show much plot as many would recognize it, but it does make it clear that this series is going to be packed with action.
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix is making a CG-animated 'Ultraman' feature film

Ultraman fans will have another thing to look forward to on Netflix in addition to the second season of the ongoing animated series. The streaming giant is developing a CG-animated feature film for the franchise still in partnership with Ultraman creator Tsuburaya Productions. While the series continues the storyline of the live action show from the '60s and focuses on the son of the original Ultraman, the movie will have a new story altogether.
Video GamesInverse

Castlevania Season 4 best video game adaptation

Video game adaptations have long been the butt of the joke when it comes to any discussion about popular movies and TV. There’s a reason critics refer to the "video game curse." While we have seen good (or, at least, palatable) live-action adaptations in recent years like Sonic, Mortal Kombat, and The Witcher, for the past few years it’s been clear that the best video game adaptation is an animated show.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'Yasuke' Is a Fascinating Historial Anime With Distracting Sci-Fi Elements

The story of the first Black samurai, voiced by LaKeith Stanfield, needed to dig more into its own main character. The surprising subject of the latest Netflix anime is the real-life historical figure Yasuke, known as the first Black samurai, an African servant-turned-samurai recruited by Japanese feudal lord Oda Nobunaga in the 16th century. The show offers a fascinating take on an enigmatic and famous figure in Japanese history, but unfortunately, it also gets diluted with fantastical sci-fi window dressing that ends up distracting from the emotional journey of the titular character.
TV ShowsTimes-Herald

Netflix makes animated benchmark with ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

Netflix has slowly but surely been creeping its way into every corner of the entertainment industry and becoming a place to find the best of what you’re looking for. From awards-worthy original films and must-see TV shows to stand-up comedy specials and even documentaries, Netflix has gone from a place to watch things online to a cornerstone of the market.
TV SeriesIGN

Nickelodeon Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants Podcasts

Nickelodeon has partnered with iHeartRadio to release two brand-new podcasts based on the worlds of Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants. The network announced it is expanding its slate and branching out with a pair of podcasts that will supplement two of its most popular animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants. The company also revealed that additional podcasts featuring beloved Nickelodeon titles are currently in development and will be announced in the coming months.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Studio Joins Mark Millar's SuperCrooks Netflix Series

Studio Bones has been with the Shonen anime adaptation of My Hero Academia since the first season of the wildly popular series, and now it seems, the creators will be joining Mark Millar's upcoming Netflix animated series for his comic book property, Supercrooks. With Mark Millar set to unleash a new live-action adaptation later this month with Jupiter's Legacy, it seems that this is only the tip of the iceberg that will also see the likes of The Magic Order, American Jesus, and Reborn eventually being brought to the streaming service in the future with adaptations of their comic stories.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The trailer for Netflix's Sailor Moon movie looks suitably intense

It’s no secret that Netflix has been committed to expanding its anime properties over the last few years; in addition to commissioning its own shows (including Castlevania and Neo Yokio (to say nothing of projects like the long-in-the-works live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation), the streamer has also voraciously scooped up other projects and series in hopes of hooking the animation-loving hordes. Among its bigger coups of late: Securing the rights to the new two-part Sailor Moon movie, Sailor Moon Eternal, which it’s set to air on June 3. And, hey, look: Trailer!