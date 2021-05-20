newsbreak-logo
El Paso, TX

YWCA in El Paso collecting feminine hygiene items for Transitional Living Center

El Paso Times
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region is collecting feminine hygiene products through May 28 for its Transitional Living Center. The organization is collecting period products as part of International Menstrual Hygiene Day, May 28, to promote normalizing conversations about menstruation and change negative social views of menstruation. The negative stigma can lead to health disparities, increased shame, and reinforces gender inequities, according a YWCA news release.

