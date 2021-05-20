newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee, NH

Martin D. Merry M.D., C.M., 77

laconiadailysun.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MEYERS, Fla. — Martin D. Merry M.D., C.M, age 77, of Lee, New Hampshire, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born on October 5, 1943 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Harold and Jean Egan Merry. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1961, received his undergraduate degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, and then earned his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, subsequently completing residency training in internal medicine, with an additional year of psychiatry residency at Dartmouth and Albany Medical Centers.

www.laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Lee, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Antique#St Joseph#Fort Myers#Medical Director#Mcgill University#Cornell University#Horseheads High School#Dartmouth#Albany Medical Centers#Medico#The Lynch Funeral Home#Senate#Dr Martin Merry#Merry M D#Dr Merry#St Joseph#Elmira#Psychiatry Residency#Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AnimalsNHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Advocacyindepthnh.org

Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.
Portsmouth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Baby shower hosted by United Way benefits Seacoast families

Recognizing that the current COVID-19 crisis has further isolated vulnerable families and parenthood can be daunting and overwhelming for everyone, United Way of the Greater Seacoast and its Women United leadership group hosted a region-wide Community Baby Shower on Saturday, May 8. Partnering with Community Action Partnership of Strafford County,...