Martin D. Merry M.D., C.M., 77
FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Martin D. Merry M.D., C.M, age 77, of Lee, New Hampshire, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born on October 5, 1943 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Harold and Jean Egan Merry. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1961, received his undergraduate degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, and then earned his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, subsequently completing residency training in internal medicine, with an additional year of psychiatry residency at Dartmouth and Albany Medical Centers.www.laconiadailysun.com