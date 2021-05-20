Ann Marie Kyle, 68

Back in the late 1980s, perhaps early 1990s, a large group of fine Laconia citizens got together at the Laconia High School Auditorium to discuss ways to make Laconia a better community. There were many offshoot subcommittees to tackle various projects. The committee I chaired was called “Laconia Pride & Image Committee”. You still see and take part in our brain storming ideas that have come to fruition even into the next century. With the work of Marie and Hilton Perkins, Fran and Gene Caroselli, Daniel and Doris Makely, that wonderful Gove couple late of Province Street, the Karl Reitz and Catherine Reitz Tokarz family and others I’ve lost track of, all came together to bring you the Laconia city logo, a contest won by Denise Orkatales which can been seen on city vehicles, official letterhead, Laconia Links, etc. We also gathered support from the City Council and monetary donations from many citizens and civic organizations to erect “Welcome to Laconia” signs at all four entrances into the city with a green decal showing the Laconia skyline. Organizations including the Rotary, Kiwanis, Altrusa, Masons, and others contributed their organizational signs as a show that Laconia is a loving and giving community. These “Welcome to Laconia” signs were showing their age and have been replaced by simpler but tastefully created signs. Another major event that we developed was the “Free Dump Days” now known as “Spring Clean Up Days” to take place the first two weekends in May. Those first years were amazing! Senior citizens were matched with folks who would help them clear out their attics, basements, back yards and sheds and take truckloads of their “stuff” to the Dump. The line of traffic reached from the Transfer Station on Meredith Center Road all the way back to Elm Street School, up and down Parade Road, too. The Pride & Image Committee worked right alongside city employees to separate materials. Doris Makely was our official “Dump Queen” for many years, because she knew what definitely should not go into the rubbish pile. Many folks left with “treasures” found only at the dump during those days. The relief that so many Laconia residents felt after their burdens were removed was palpable. It blesses my heart that the visions of this small Pride & Image Committee have benefited our wonderful city in so many viable ways. Reach out to a neighbor and ask if they need assistance this year. The Free Dump Day is scheduled for May 15 only, and only for Laconia Residents. Check out Laconia Links for more information. Make a day of it with your young family. They will recall these times helping their fellow Laconians for decades to come.