Laconia, NH

Ann Marie Kyle, 68

laconiadailysun.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTONBOROUGH — Ann Marie (Moore) Kyle, 68, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon. She was born on March 4, 1953 in Newton, MA, the daughter of Fred and Ann (McNamara) Moore. Ann moved to New Hampshire as a child and attended Kennett High...

www.laconiadailysun.com
Better Breathers Club goes virtual May 27

Better Breathers Club goes virtual May 27

LACONIA — Concord Hospital - Laconia is offering the Better Breathers Support Group on Thursday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. This group provides support for those with COPD and other chronic lung conditions. This upcoming session is being held through Zoom and will require an internet connection and an email address.
Concord Monitor

Motorcycle Week rally to have vendors, beer tent

Beer tents and vendor spaces will be allowed at full capacity during this year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week rally, the City Council decided Monday night. The council opted to avoid stronger, pandemic-related restrictions. Instead, the city will work to ensure best practices are followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Councilors agree to sell the former Holy Trinity School for $1

LACONIA — The former Holy Trinity School will be sold for $1 and turned into an apartment building under an agreement approved by the City Council on Monday night. The city paid $1.13 million to the Catholic Diocese of Manchester for the school and the historic Busiel House last summer as a way to bring more public parking to the downtown area while allowing for the preservation of St. Joseph Church.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

The appeal of Laconia's Free Dump Days endures

Back in the late 1980s, perhaps early 1990s, a large group of fine Laconia citizens got together at the Laconia High School Auditorium to discuss ways to make Laconia a better community. There were many offshoot subcommittees to tackle various projects. The committee I chaired was called “Laconia Pride & Image Committee”. You still see and take part in our brain storming ideas that have come to fruition even into the next century. With the work of Marie and Hilton Perkins, Fran and Gene Caroselli, Daniel and Doris Makely, that wonderful Gove couple late of Province Street, the Karl Reitz and Catherine Reitz Tokarz family and others I’ve lost track of, all came together to bring you the Laconia city logo, a contest won by Denise Orkatales which can been seen on city vehicles, official letterhead, Laconia Links, etc. We also gathered support from the City Council and monetary donations from many citizens and civic organizations to erect “Welcome to Laconia” signs at all four entrances into the city with a green decal showing the Laconia skyline. Organizations including the Rotary, Kiwanis, Altrusa, Masons, and others contributed their organizational signs as a show that Laconia is a loving and giving community. These “Welcome to Laconia” signs were showing their age and have been replaced by simpler but tastefully created signs. Another major event that we developed was the “Free Dump Days” now known as “Spring Clean Up Days” to take place the first two weekends in May. Those first years were amazing! Senior citizens were matched with folks who would help them clear out their attics, basements, back yards and sheds and take truckloads of their “stuff” to the Dump. The line of traffic reached from the Transfer Station on Meredith Center Road all the way back to Elm Street School, up and down Parade Road, too. The Pride & Image Committee worked right alongside city employees to separate materials. Doris Makely was our official “Dump Queen” for many years, because she knew what definitely should not go into the rubbish pile. Many folks left with “treasures” found only at the dump during those days. The relief that so many Laconia residents felt after their burdens were removed was palpable. It blesses my heart that the visions of this small Pride & Image Committee have benefited our wonderful city in so many viable ways. Reach out to a neighbor and ask if they need assistance this year. The Free Dump Day is scheduled for May 15 only, and only for Laconia Residents. Check out Laconia Links for more information. Make a day of it with your young family. They will recall these times helping their fellow Laconians for decades to come.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Muskrats offering $300 stipend for host families

LACONIA — With a little over three weeks remaining until the Winnipesaukee Muskrats report for their eleventh season at Robbie Mills Field, general manager Carey Hough is looking for local families to step up to the plate to provide homes for 23 college-age ballplayers. "There’s no sugar coating it. We...
NHVA annual walking tour May 15

NHVA annual walking tour May 15

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Veterans Association in partnership with the Laconia Historical and Museum Society will host their annual tour of the buildings and grounds at Lakeside Avenue, Weirs Beach on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. This tour is free and open to the public. Historian Fred Merrill...
Bank of NH welcomes back Tammie Mahoney

Bank of NH welcomes back Tammie Mahoney

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has announced that Tammie Mahoney, NMLS# 525562, has rejoined their team as assistant vice president — mortgage loan officer. In this role, Tammie will provide existing and prospective customers with detailed information regarding the benefits of Bank of New Hampshire mortgage loan products and services. She will be responsible for working with customers to complete the mortgage loan process.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Linda Tunnicliffe: Got Lunch Laconia! Restaurant Week canceled

It is with a heavy heart that the advisory board for Got Lunch Laconia! has decided to cancel our 2021 "Eat Out for Got Lunch Laconia! Restaurant Week" out of concern for our wonderful supporters. This will be our 11th year of providing healthy lunches for the children of Laconia...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Brenda Baer: A focus on the positive goes a long way

This is just a short reply to the letter by Mr. Buontempo. First, it was impossible to expand on the subject or suggest solutions or get into a racist debate. Letters to the editor are limited to 500 words and so many times, things are not fleshed out completely. There...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Schools striving for some normalcy for year-end events

LACONIA — After last year’s anti-climatic graduation season, school officials are going to great lengths to organize end-of-year activities this spring that hopefully will capture, at least to a limited degree, the magic of those moments and define one of life’s biggest turning points. Events like proms and graduations will...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Correction: Jamie Rotwitt crowned "Miss NH" in 1977

An article that appeared in yesterday's edition left out the name of one of the five Laconia women who have earned the title "Miss New Hampshire." Jamie (Rotwitt) Laurent, now a resident of Meredith, won the Miss New Hampshire Pageant in 1977, when she was a resident of Weirs Beach.
Laconia, NHthelaker.com

The Belknap Foodshed: Making a Difference That Matters

These are difficult times. Everyday, we learn about peoples’ struggles to earn a living and to put nutritious food on the table. We cannot help but wonder, in one of the Earth’s most advanced nations, how to ameliorate the process of making quality food available to our residents. Every now and then, an idea comes along that provides a pathway toward solving that seemingly complex problem.
Belknap County, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Belknap County, Meredith, Gilford, Barnstead, Alton, Belmont, Gilmanton, Sanbornton & Tilton Democrats: Recognizing and showing that we can learn from mistakes only makes country stronger

Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing. The Senate budget hearings will begin next week. Within that budget are several bills that do not belong. Among them, in HB 2 line 76 is what was once HB 544. Failing to get any ground in committee, “Divisive Concepts” was slipped into the budget and has no place there. The legislation has been the topic of conversation lately. The “analysis” of this bill reads, “This bill defines and prohibits the dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs,” but this is anything but anti-racism legislation, in fact it is pro-white exceptionalism. While it sounds innocent, this bill would censor employers who have contracts with the state to train their employees or teachers to teach their students about slavery, racism, or sexism. This ideology is in line with that of our most recent former president as was outlined in his 1776 report and should be of great concern to everyone.
National Day of Prayer service in Gilford

National Day of Prayer service in Gilford

GILFORD — The Interfaith National Day of Prayer service will take place in person on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road. Live streaming can be found at lripb.weebly.com. This is the seventh Year that the Greater Laconia Ministerial Association and Lakes...
Laconia, NHUnion Leader

Patrick Hynes: One perfect day in New Hampshire

THE SCENE could have been the subject of a Normal Rockwell painting. Kids in their crisp new Little League uniforms processing through town, their eyes squinting and faces scrunched up against the bright spring sunshine. The smell of fresh cut grass. Local dignitaries assembled at the dais — really just a pair of conjoined plastic folding tables. Old Glory snapping in the breeze in center field. A man in his Roman collar at the mic thanking Almighty God for the glorious day and praying for His continued graces. A local young woman singing the National Anthem as everyone stood for the flag, caps removed and covering their hearts.
Life at Taylor springs back

Life at Taylor springs back

Paula Chambers, 74, who came from Georgia, found a calling and nickname during COVID-19 that may spark vines at the Taylor Community’s locations in Laconia and Wolfeboro, with help from others who like to garden. She also hopes to lure newcomers who have uncovered the joys of dabbling in dirt while sheltering at home during the pandemic.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Clues to makes resident life work found during pandemic

LACONIA — Nursing homes across the Lakes Region have scrambled to adapt resident life to pandemic conditions. But of all the adaptations and diversions carved out of necessity during COVID-19, hallway bingo has been the most popular – and it’s here to stay. Staff and administrators say that when the...