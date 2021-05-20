Chris Evans Reflects on Moment He Met “Best Friend” Dodger in Message on National Rescue Dog Day

Anthony Mackie broke down the differences between his Captain America and Chris Evans’ time with the shield. The new Cap sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about his journey through the MCU and the topic of his friend came up. Steve Rogers is a different hero than Sam Wilson. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showed off why. Mackie’s character tried to reason with people at almost every turn before having to fight them. Rogers was also geared towards talking, but the final act of the Disney+ series showed just how much the new Captain America valued a talking solution. For the actor, he loves Evans’ time with the franchise. But, there are some strict differences in power levels here too. (He makes mention of Wilson being the only non-powered Avenger, but we’ll let him slide on Black Widow and Hawkeye being pretty normal…) Check out what he had to say down below: