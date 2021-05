AUSTERLITZ — The Austerlitz Historical Society will present a Zoom program on how to research the history of your house property in Columbia County at 7 p.m. May 26. The speaker, Austerlitz Town Historian Tom Moreland, will demonstrate how to use the deed and mortgage records in the Columbia County Clerk’s office, and other materials, to trace the ownership of properties back as early as records exist. The program, which is free of charge to the public, will be given via Zoom. To register for the program visit the Society’s website, click on its “Talks” page and follow the instructions.