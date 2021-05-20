newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘When the red iron pits ran a-plenty’: Northland celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th

By AARON BROWN Minnesota Reformer
ifallsjournal.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to find something new, look for destruction. Over a few billion years on Earth, planetary disasters created new forms of life. A meteor here. Volcanic eruptions there. Each time new plants and critters emerged until, one day, we put on pants. Look at what happens after a...

www.ifallsjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Mountain Fire#Mountain Bikes#Volcanic Eruptions#St Louis County#The Mesabi Iron Range#Post Wwii Hibbing#U S Steel#North Country Blues#Downtown Hibbing#North Hibbing#St Louis County#Earth#Duluth#Dylan Themed Music#Northern Minnesota#Planetary Disasters#Meteor#Extraction Fields#Destruction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Radio 4 to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with series of special programmes

BBC Radio 4 is to mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with a series of special programmes. The US singer celebrates the landmark birthday on May 24. On May 17 the radio station will broadcast the first episode of five-part series It Ain’t Me You’re Looking For: Bob Dylan At 80, which will see Professor Sean Latham explore an archive of the musician’s work.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Duluth + Hibbing Celebrating ‘Year Of Dylan’ For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners declared this week that May 24, 2021 through May 24, 2022 shall be the "Year of Dylan" across the county. The proclamation, which was voted on during the board's May 4 meeting, recognizes Dylan for his musical notoriety and accomplishments as well the influences the area had on his music as he prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday.
MusicGriffin Daily News

Bob Dylan the man

It is accurate to admit that I have never been a fan of singer Bob Dylan or his music which for me was too folksy and, admittedly, probably too intellectual deep for my feeble mind. Recently, however, I stumbled across a documentary of his early years, directed by Martin Scorsese,...
MusicRegister Citizen

Chrissie Hynde Announces Bob Dylan Covers Album

Chrissie Hynde will be releasing an album of Bob Dylan covers, the Pretenders singer announced on Monday. The LP, titled Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be out on May 21st via BMG. In a statement, Hynde explains that she recorded the album during the Covid-19...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
MuseumsNME

A museum dedicated to Bob Dylan to open in Oklahoma next year

A new Bob Dylan museum is set to open in Oklahoma next year – get all the details below. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10, 2022, almost exactly a year following its announcement today (May 12). An Instagram post announcing the new museum...
Visual ArtNew Haven Register

Bob Dylan's Artwork to Be Exhibited for the First Time in U.S.

Florida International University has announced that it’ll be hosting the first-ever exhibit of Bob Dylan’s visual artwork in the U.S. this fall. Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum, opening November 30th at the university’s Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, will feature more than 120 of Dylan’s paintings, drawings, and sculptures spanning six decades. The exhibit will be on view through April 17th, 2022.
Hibbing, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking May 22

Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa to open in May 2022

The Bob Dylan Center will officially open to the public on May 10, 2022. According to the Bob Dylan Center website, the facility will “house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades, including original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, unseen film performances, photos and more.”
Celebritieskpfa.org

KPFA salutes Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with the four-hour fund drive special, “Bob Dylan 80,”

In a once-in-a-lifetime experience, KPFA presents the four-hour fund-drive special: Bob Dylan at 80. KPFA programmers Derk Richardson (“The Hear and Now”) and Larry Kelp (“Sing Out”) co-host this birthday salute to Bob on Wednesday, May 26, from 8 p.m. to midnight. As they have done for 30 years, Derk and Larry present a mix of the Nobel Laureate’s greatest songs, original recordings, explosive live performances, rarities and incisive interpretations by fellow artists ranging from Mavis Staples to the Grateful Dead. Far from retiring, Dylan received unanimously rave reviews for his most recent album “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” considered among the best of his 60-year recording career.
Miami, FLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Miami will host the most comprehensive U.S. exhibit of Bob Dylan's artwork

The first comprehensive U.S. exhibit of music icon Bob Dylan's artwork — more than 120 paintings, drawings and sculptures — will open in November in Miami. "Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum" will be presented Nov. 30-April 17 at the Frost Art Museum at Florida International University. The exhibit was curated by Shai...
Celebritiesspectator.us

Approximately Bob Dylan

Clinton Heylin is the éminence grise of Bob Dylan scholars: co-founder of Wanted Man (the magazine dedicated to studying Dylan’s life and work), long-time editor of its quarterly magazine the Telegraph, compiler of Bob Dylan: Stolen Moments: The Ultimate Reference Book and also the author of Behind the Shades, which, when first published in 1991, was rightly praised as the most reliable account of Dylan’s life and career up to that point. Dylan has accomplished a great deal since then, including becoming a Nobel laureate, so it’s not surprising that Heylin should want to bring his account up to date, especially since a large new collection of Dylan material has recently been deposited in the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. This archive has allowed Heylin to build an indispensable account on the foundations of his previous one — and it is published in good time to mark Dylan’s 80th birthday on May 24.
Miami, FLgruntstuff.com

Biggest-ever Bob Dylan art show landing in Miami this fall

Hope it will get higher opinions than his different “Self Portrait.”. The largest-ever retrospective of Bob Dylan’s visible art on US soil will open in Florida this fall. The show, titled “Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum,” at Miami’s Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, opens on November 30 and spans six many...