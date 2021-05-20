This Is What It Means To Find The Right Person

You tell yourself that you are totally and completely in love, that you could walk this world for the rest of your days and never find anyone that could ever compare to the soul you know. To you, they are magnificent. Their beauty is magnanimous and their love, pure. Along the way ,you’ve learned the hard way that sometimes when we don’t say the words there and then, we never will, and they’re left to drift away like ashes in the flood, but when you find the right person, there’s no second guessing yourself. You say those words because when they look at you, you believe so deeply and fiercely that standing in front of you is the greatest person you’ve ever known.