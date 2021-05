House Beneviento is one of the creepiest locations in Resident Evil Village, and the doll puzzle is the central mystery of this strange house. There’s not a lot of combat in this section of the game. It’s mostly just puzzle solving and running around in the dark, which is made even worse by the fact that the house is crammed with creepy dolls at every corner. Still, this is one of the best sections in all of Resident Evil Village, and the doll puzzle is one of the most intricate and multilayered puzzles in the whole game. Here’s how to solve the doll puzzle in Resident Evil Village.