Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Cryptocurrency Deals Vulnerable to Litigation
The market for cryptocurrencies is exploding. Since its launch, bitcoin has skyrocketed in value. Ethereum is trading at an all-time high. And some commentators speculate that altcoins, or other cryptocurrencies, could be poised to challenge bitcoin’s market dominance in the near future. For example, dogecoin, a relatively obscure cryptocurrency until its relatively recent explosion in value, momentarily enjoyed a market cap that rivaled Twitter.www.law.com