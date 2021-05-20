If I Knew Of Our Ending, I Would Have Loved You Harder

Out of all of the men I have loved before or could come to love, why am I drawn back to the one who hurt me most?. Why him? It’s been playing in my head over and over. The rise and falls of our relationship that briefly was. And I think that’s what bothers me the most. All the time that I spent wishing, waiting, hoping for it. Then when it was finally mine, it was nothing that I hoped it would be. I was hoping you’d bring into my life the self-assured, confident, strong, and fun-loving nature that you seemed to own so naturally. But as we got closer, I realized you possessed none of those qualities. They were the things I placed on you as the mirror of me. I willed someone to have come from a past as broken as my own, to be able to function the way you pretended to. But no, and it’s not your fault. See, I’m a pretender too, so I understand it. Though you guard your wounds with a hatred for anyone who dares try to tend to them. Vulnerability is a weakness to you, one that you love to take advantage of in the women who love you.