SFCC’s The LearningForce offers Customer Service workforce training
Sedalia, Missouri – May 20, 2021 – State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer a two-part Customer Service Fundamentals workforce training from noon to 4 p.m. on July 27 and 29 in Fielding Technical Center, Room 209 on the Sedalia campus. The same training will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon August 10 and 12 on the SFCC-Clinton campus in the Truman Regional Educational Center, Room 104, 1701 N. 2nd Street.www.sfccmo.edu