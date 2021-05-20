SFCC’s The LearningForce offers Customer Service workforce training

SNAP participants can double up on delicious fruits and vegetables by taking advantage of the Double Up Food Bucks program at the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market this summer. According to a post on the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Facebook page, "SNAP participants who shop at our market can swipe their EBT cards to get tokens to use for food purchases. Through the Double Up program, SNAP participants receive a matching number of Double Up Food Bucks tokens for free, up to $25.00 a day. This doubles the amount of dollars they can spend on healthy food at the market."