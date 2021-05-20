newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

SFCC’s The LearningForce offers Customer Service workforce training

sfccmo.edu
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSedalia, Missouri – May 20, 2021 – State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer a two-part Customer Service Fundamentals workforce training from noon to 4 p.m. on July 27 and 29 in Fielding Technical Center, Room 209 on the Sedalia campus. The same training will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon August 10 and 12 on the SFCC-Clinton campus in the Truman Regional Educational Center, Room 104, 1701 N. 2nd Street.

www.sfccmo.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Sedalia, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Retention#Customer Satisfaction#Community Service#Quality Of Service#Sfcc#Learningforce#Schedule Of Courses#Quality Customer Service#Customer Service Trends#Students#Businesses#Communication#Lost Customers#Service Matters#Fielding Technical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

State Fair Community College celebrates Class of 2021

“This is a day of celebration,” State Fair Community College President Joanna Anderson said as she welcomed graduates, faculty and guests Friday night at the first SFCC commencement …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

SFCC announces Instructor, Adjunct and Staff of the Year awards

State Fair Community College celebrated a time-honored tradition on May 7 with the announcement of the 2021 Instructor, Adjunct and Staff Member of the Year recipients. Students nominated 89 candidates for the three awards, and a committee of student leaders selected the winners. Kelsey Glassmaker is SFCC’s 2021 Instructor of...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Ribbon Ceremony for New Child Safe Tuesday

The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 for the new Child Safe of Central Missouri facility at 3309 West Main. In addition to the ribbon cutting, staff will be conducting tours all day for the public to see the new building and learn more about Child Safe.
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Noonday Optimist honors local law enforcement

Thursday evening, the Sedalia Country Club was awash in heroic first responders as the Noonday Optimist Club hosted the annual Respect for Law awards banquet. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Missouri StateSedalia Democrat

Missouri SBDC to host no-cost Money Smart Series

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College will host, at no cost, a three-session Money Smart Series for small businesses located in Pettis, Johnson, Saline, and Lafayette counties. Sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, May 19, 26 and June 2. Participants may attend online via Zoom or in-person in Fielding Technical Center, Room 253, on the Sedalia campus. The Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Commission is co-sponsoring the event. Registration is required.
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

20 years of Major Saver cards at Sedalia schools

From kindergarten to eighth grade, many kids look forward to selling Major Saver cards each year to win prizes. In the process, Major Saver cards help to raise money for the Sedalia School District …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Sedalia, MOsfccmo.edu

Graduation ceremonies and health science pinning to be streamed

Sedalia, Missouri – May 10, 2021 – Earlier this spring, State Fair Community College announced that all commencement ceremonies will occur in person. Additionally, the college’s Commencement and Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony will be streamed live on the SFCC YouTube channel. To view the 2021 Commencement Ceremony via Youtube, visit...
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

EDSPC Celebrates National Economic Development Week

Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County (EDSPC) is celebrating National Economic Development Week May 9-12 by highlighting significant partners, success stories and the organization’s overall impact on the region’s economy. National Economic Development Week was created in 2016 to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and...
Sedalia, MOkmmo.com

SFCC ANNOUNCES 2021 DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI, GRADUATION DETAILS

State Fair Community College has recognized nursing professional Lana Kay Kelly as the 2021 Distinguished Alumni. She will be the keynote speaker for SFCC’s Health Sciences pinning and commencement at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Lenny Freund, who...
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County to celebrate National Economic Development Week

Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County (EDSPC) will celebrate National Economic Development Week May 9-12 by highlighting significant partners, success stories and the organization’s overall impact on the region’s economy. National Economic Development Week was created in 2016 to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SNAP Recipients Can Save Money at the Farmers’ Market in Sedalia

SNAP participants can double up on delicious fruits and vegetables by taking advantage of the Double Up Food Bucks program at the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market this summer. According to a post on the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Facebook page, "SNAP participants who shop at our market can swipe their EBT cards to get tokens to use for food purchases. Through the Double Up program, SNAP participants receive a matching number of Double Up Food Bucks tokens for free, up to $25.00 a day. This doubles the amount of dollars they can spend on healthy food at the market."
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

PCAD board discusses new unit, district updates

The Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors met Tuesday evening to discuss several items. EMS Chief Eric Dirck reported the district has received a new AEV unit (Unit 7), which …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Sedalia, MOsedalia.com

Sedalia News

The Sedalia Park Board will meet on Thursday, May 13, 2021. This meeting will take place at the Heckart Community Center Site, 1800 W. 3rd Street, Sedalia, Missouri and will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

Pettis County Health Center issues new quarantine guidelines

Pettis County added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,157, according to the Pettis County Health Center. This total does not include three individuals who tested positive more than 90 days ago and are testing positive again. There is one individual hospitalized at Bothwell.
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Driskell receives Honorary State FFA Degree

The Missouri FFA Association named Brad Driskill, of Chilhowee, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Driskill is the agriculture program coordinator for State Fair Community College. He was a member of the Skyline FFA Chapter, and...