Minorities

We Still Don’t Believe Mentally Ill Women

By s.e. smith
bitchmedia.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Wright’s adaptation of A. J. Finn’s 2018 novel, The Woman in the Window, isn’t particularly good, but it does present an interesting thriller about the oppressions existing at the intersection of disability and gender. The film, released on Netflix on May 14 after multiple distribution delays, follows Anna (Amy Adams), an Agoraphobic child psychologist living in a lavish New York City brownstone with one tenant living in her basement apartment. Anna hasn’t left her house in years, so her primary connection with the outside world comes through watching people outside her windows. We learn early on that she’s “separated” from her husband and child, taking numerous psychiatric medications, drinking a lot, and closely monitoring suspicious new neighbors who’ve recently moved in across the street.

