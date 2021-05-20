newsbreak-logo
Manitou Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Cog Railway reopens after 3-year renovation

By Mia Villanueva
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 hours ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a closure and massive renovation that took over three years, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is once again taking visitors to the top of Pikes Peak.

People from across the country traveled to Manitou Springs to be a part of the long-awaited reopening of the railway.

Red Adams made the drive from St. Louis, Missouri to show his son the view of Southern Colorado from 14,000 feet up.

“This little guy really loves trains, so he’s going to have a blast," said Adams.

The timing of the reopening could not have been better. After days of grey, cloudy skies, passengers were relieved to see them clear up in time for their departure; especially Herbet Rissen, who made the trek all the way from California.

"We’re feeling great, the weather has turned out to be perfect for this trip up the mountain,” said Rissen.

Though the reopening of the cog railway drew in crowds from across the country, its renovations were an international effort.

In 2020, Swiss engineers made the trip out to Colorado to check on the railway's progress and refurbish some of the old trains. The first coaches for the train were flown in from Switzerland in March of 2021.

The aesthetics of the train stunned passengers in line for the train, but its the views of the trip up the mountain that most passengers came for.

“We did the incline two years ago, but this year we’re taking the Cog, we’re taking the easy way up,” said Gail Foremen, who made the trip to Manitou from Wisconsin. "The ride is the beautiful part."

The first train took off for the summit at 9:20 a.m. All rides were booked for the remainder of the day.

The post Pikes Peak Cog Railway reopens after 3-year renovation appeared first on KRDO .

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
