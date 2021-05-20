newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Time to rein in Federal Reserve's lawless monetary policy

By Alexander William Salter
Washington Times
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent spike in inflation rocked financial markets. After more than a decade of modest price increases, April’s 4.2% figure caught many commenters and policymakers by surprise. But inflation is the least of our problems. By focusing too much on the purchasing power of the dollar, we lose sight of...

www.washingtontimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#The Federal Reserve#Inflation#Government Policy#Economic Policy#Fiscal Policy#The U S Central Bank#House#Senate#Ttu#Free Market Institute#Young Voices#U S Monetary Policy#Major Expansionary Policy#Climate Policy#Decades Long Fed Activism#Sound Policy#Policymakers#Economic Stability#Financial Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Businessshepherdgazette.com

How will the Federal Reserve reply to surging US inflation?

How will the Federal Reserve respond to surging US inflation?. The Fed is under renewed pressure to tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy after data last week showed US consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2008 in the 12 months to April, exceeding economists’ expectations. The inflation jump came...
Economyfederalreserve.gov

Federal Reserve Board issues Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households

In the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly one-fourth of adults said that they were worse off financially compared to a year earlier, reflecting the economic fallout and distress resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Reserve Board's report, Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2020, which was released on Monday, found a larger share of adults were worse off in 2020 than in previous years of the survey. This change occurred broadly across the population, but not all groups fared similarly.
BusinessStar-Tribune

Monetary Policy: How Central Banks Regulate The Economy

Monetary policy is the bedrock of any nation’s economic policy, and everyone from part-time workers to huge financial institutions, both foreign and domestic, are impacted as it shifts. Here’s how managing the supply of money affects you and the rest of the economy. What Is Monetary Policy?. Central banks use...
Economycoinworld.com

Federal Reserve limits coin orders as Mint works to meet the demand

The 2021 Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar recently entered general circulation. The U.S. Mint’s increased production of coins for general circulation is struggling to keep pace with public demand, forcing the Federal Reserve to limit orders from its customers, especially for dimes and quarter dollars. The Federal...
Philadelphia, PAfederalreserve.gov

The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy

At The Global Interdependence Center's 39th Annual Monetary and Trade Conference, The LeBow College of Business, Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (via webcast) Thank you, Kathleen, and thank you, George and the Global Interdependence Center, for the invitation to speak to you this afternoon. I am with you to talk about my outlook for the U.S. economy and the implications for monetary policy.1 In the last week we have received employment and inflation reports that have garnered a lot of attention. Incorporating this information into my outlook, I have two messages today. The first is that, despite an unexpectedly weak jobs report, the U.S. economy is hitting the gas and continuing to make a very strong recovery from the severe COVID-19 recession. Let's remember, and this applies to latest inflation data too, that a month does not make a trend—the trend for the economy is excellent. My second message is that, despite the unexpectedly high CPI inflation report yesterday, the factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary, and an accommodative monetary policy continues to have an important role to play in supporting the recovery.
U.S. Politicsnjtoday.net

Federal Reserve is increasing inequality

The Fed’s low-interest-rate policies have stabilized the economy and turbocharged the stock market. But those who don’t own lots of stocks haven’t benefited anywhere near as much as those who do. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Federal Reserve has gotten plenty of kudos for moves that have helped...
BusinessReuters

Jobs, inflation data surprises not changing Fed plans, Clarida says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The twin surprises of weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented the U.S. central bank’s plans to keep its support for the economy wide open, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday, adding it will still be “some time” before the economy is healed enough for that to change.
BusinessKTEN.com

How Hawkish Monetary Policy Affects Interest Rates

U.S. interest rates are controlled by the nation’s central bank, the Federal Reserve. The bank has Congressionally mandated tasks to pursue a monetary policy that encourages employment, keeps prices relatively stable and moderates long-term interest rates. Keeping interest rates low is sometimes called a dovish policy; raising them is sometimes called a hawkish policy. When government monetary policy is driven by a hawkish view, policymakers are focused on keeping inflation in check. Besides doing this by raising interest rates, they also do this by reducing the money supply. The effects on investors and others can be sweeping, ranging from higher unemployment and less availability of credit to more stable and predictable prices.
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Markets are losing faith in the Federal Reserve's credibility

The US is engaged in an astonishing monetary experiment. The Federal Reserve is still conducting quantitative easing even as the rate of headline inflation hit 4.2pc. Core inflation has risen to a 25-year high of 3pc, recording the biggest jump in a single month since 1981. Factory gate inflation has been running at a 7.1pc annual growth rate over the last six months even before full reopening.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Brainard: Weak April jobs report proves "value of patience"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The weak U.S. jobs report in April shows the value of the Federal Reserve’s willingness to wait before reducing its support for the economy to ensure that the recovery is fully on track, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday. The 266,000 payroll positions added in April...
BusinessTelegraph

Fed QE really will cause inflation this time

The US labour market is as tight as a drum. Small firms cannot find workers, and hourly wages are suddenly surging. It screams incipient inflation. The National Federation of Independent Businesses said 45pc of its members are struggling to fill positions, the highest since the modern series began in the early 1970s.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Harker sees no reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet

May 11 (Reuters) - Health concerns, lack of child care and an inconsistent recovery across sectors are among the factors slowing the U.S. labor market recovery, and the Federal Reserve needs to provide continued support to the economy, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday. Hesitancy among some Americans...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Mester says policy will remain accommodative for some time

May 6 (Reuters) - The economic outlook is brightening but more improvements are needed before the Federal Reserve will start to scale back monetary support, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday. The U.S. economy is still short more than 8 million jobs from before the pandemic and...
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

How the Federal Reserve Could Wreck the U.S. Economy

Something is very much amiss at the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve acknowledges that this year the U.S. economy is set to have its strongest economic recovery in the past forty years as a result of massive budget stimulus. Yet it takes no action to reduce the risk of economic overheating. Similarly, the Fed recognizes that its ultra-easy monetary policy could be contributing to asset price bubbles. Yet it takes no action to mitigate the risk that the eventual bursting of those bubbles will cause financial market instability.
BusinessNBC New York

Clarida Says the Fed Is ‘a Long Way From Our Goals' and Tightening Policy

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he thinks the central bank should keep policy in place even as the economy storms back from its pandemic lows. "We're still a long way from our goals, and in our new framework, we want to see actual progress and not just forecast progress," Clarida said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Fed Vice Chairman Clarida says it is not time yet to talk about tapering

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Wednesday said it was not time yet to begin conversations about possibly scaling back the central bank's asset purchases. The Fed is buying $120 billion per month of Treasurys and mortgage-related securities as well as keeping interest rates close to zero in order to stimulate the economy. The Fed has said it wants to see "substantial further progress" on its goals of full employment and stable inflation before tapering. Asked when the Fed should start "talking about talking about" tapering, Clarida replied: "We don't think so right now." Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said earlier this week it was time to start the discussion about tapering. Several Fed officials speaking on Wednesday have all disagreed with Kaplan. "We'll get more data -and as we move through the year- we will be able to make a judgement on 'substantial further progress,' but we're not there yet," Clarida said.
U.S. Politicsschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: The Federal Reserve Is Basically Just a Big PR Firm

Most people view the Federal Reserve as an important policy-making body driving the economy. But in this clip from an interview with Jay Matin at Cambridge House, Peter Schiff says the Fed’s primary role is that of a marketing firm selling the populace on bad economics and trying to convince everybody that everything is great.