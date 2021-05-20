Fox Sports Host and Restaurateur Colin Cowherd Blasts Media for Overhyping Eatery Closures: They Act ‘Like a Meteor Hit’ the Industry!

The saga of Matcha n’ More has finally come to a disappointing close, six months after the SF Chronicle first reported on the would-be ice cream entrepreneur’s plight. Jason Yu hatched the idea to open a matcha-focused ice cream shop in the Mission in 2018. He signed a lease in fall of 2019, then drew up plans, and began work on the space at 3591 20th St. But now with $200,000 dollars in the hole and no ice cream shop to show for it, Yu is throwing in the towel. The majority of the issues that delayed the shop and incurred expense was an unending maze of permits. It’s a staggeringly disappointing tale that is not the only one of its kind in San Francisco, a city where owners can spend thousands of dollars while waiting years to get a restaurant open. Read the full story here. [SF Chronicle]