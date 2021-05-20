Fox Sports Host and Restaurateur Colin Cowherd Blasts Media for Overhyping Eatery Closures: They Act ‘Like a Meteor Hit’ the Industry!
As restaurants began to shutter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many forecasted the industry to be ravaged long-term. So when The National Restaurant Association announced only 14% of food establishments were forced to close permanently during the pandemic, Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd hoped the media would report it as a positive story.www.mediaite.com