Restaurants

Fox Sports Host and Restaurateur Colin Cowherd Blasts Media for Overhyping Eatery Closures: They Act ‘Like a Meteor Hit’ the Industry!

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs restaurants began to shutter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many forecasted the industry to be ravaged long-term. So when The National Restaurant Association announced only 14% of food establishments were forced to close permanently during the pandemic, Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd hoped the media would report it as a positive story.

The Video Call Center Receives Full Year Extension from FS1 to Deliver Live Guests to Air for 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd'

RestaurantsEater

After Throwing $200,000 Into SF’s Gaping Maw, a Would-Be Ice Cream Store Owner Calls It Quits

The saga of Matcha n’ More has finally come to a disappointing close, six months after the SF Chronicle first reported on the would-be ice cream entrepreneur’s plight. Jason Yu hatched the idea to open a matcha-focused ice cream shop in the Mission in 2018. He signed a lease in fall of 2019, then drew up plans, and began work on the space at 3591 20th St. But now with $200,000 dollars in the hole and no ice cream shop to show for it, Yu is throwing in the towel. The majority of the issues that delayed the shop and incurred expense was an unending maze of permits. It’s a staggeringly disappointing tale that is not the only one of its kind in San Francisco, a city where owners can spend thousands of dollars while waiting years to get a restaurant open. Read the full story here. [SF Chronicle]
