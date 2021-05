It’s the middle of May, and you know what that means: manure spreading? Well yeah, but more importantly, it’s the start of EFCC’s Tuesday Morning Men’s League!. The guys didn’t disappoint, as every team finished in the minus. The eventual winning team has to take a course on how to keep score. Originally, they thought they were -2.5, but they counted their two birdies for 3 points instead of the 4 points awarded for birdies since the beginning of time. Upon correction, they were -.5, edging out the second-place team who were -1.