In Valparaiso, motorists are advised of a road closure starting next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is scheduled to close Vale Park Road over State Road 49 on or just after May 18th to be complete by May 28th to finish a maintenance project. The city says detours will be marked by INDOT and emergency services and schools have been notified. “To make travel easier for motorists during the INDOT project at 49 and Vale Park, the City of Valparaiso is ensuring that Silhavy Road will be fully operational in both directions during from May 18-28,” said Don McGinley, Valparaiso’s Director of Project & Facility Management. Silhavy Road is currently undergoing utility relocation to make way for improvements to the roadway, scheduled to be substantially complete by the end of 2021. For updates on the INDOT project at State Road 49/County Road 400 North, visit https://indot.carsprogram.org/