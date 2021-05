2019 marks tremendous loss in my life, losing both my dad and mom. Navigating my twenties as an only child adult orphan is overwhelming and physically hurts. I developed something called ‘grief brain.’ It’s when you experience fatigue, confusion, migraines, memory loss, short attention span, anxiety, insomnia and the inability to process. I ignored my grief by staying busy, working, exercising and not thinking about that year. The more I did this, the more my body physically continued to breakdown. I became so unwell that I took a leave of absence from my job, left my hometown and moved back to Texas a couple weeks before the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Giving my grief the space it needed, and freeing it, allowed my healing journey to begin.