County answers questions but residents still skeptical
Plans appear to be moving forward for the repairs of the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge, but residents seem skeptical of the process. On April 14, Wayne County provided a virtual update on the state of the repair plans for the 100-year-old span. The 33-minute long Zoom meeting was hosted by Beverly Watts, director of Wayne County Department of Public Services. She read prepared remarks and referred to a Power Point presentation. There were no live questions and answers. Watts spoke about the County’s commitment to fixing the bridge. “Improving infrastructure remains our top priority,” said Watts.trentontrib.com