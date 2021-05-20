newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, MI

County answers questions but residents still skeptical

By Trenton Trib
trentontrib.com
 12 hours ago

Plans appear to be moving forward for the repairs of the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge, but residents seem skeptical of the process. On April 14, Wayne County provided a virtual update on the state of the repair plans for the 100-year-old span. The 33-minute long Zoom meeting was hosted by Beverly Watts, director of Wayne County Department of Public Services. She read prepared remarks and referred to a Power Point presentation. There were no live questions and answers. Watts spoke about the County’s commitment to fixing the bridge. “Improving infrastructure remains our top priority,” said Watts.

trentontrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wayne County, MI
City
Grosse Ile Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Dingell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Power Point#Toll Bridge#Great Lakes#State Department#State Services#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Army Corps Of Engineers#Egle Lrb#Mdot#Township Board#Questions#Wayne County Officials#Township Leadership#Bridge Consultants#Inspections#Missing Concrete#Inspection Reports#Permits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Wayne County, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Judge rules in favor of Bower in Sollars ballot eligibility case

TAYLOR — Mayor Rick Sollars is ineligible to appear on the city’s primary election ballot after Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny ruled in favor of City Clerk Cynthia Bower May 13. The reasoning behind the ruling is due to Sollars’ owing $2,500 in late fees, according to the...
Northville, MInorthville.mi.us

Homebound people can get vaccine

The City of Northville is among the local municipalities partnering with Wayne County to offer vaccinations to homebound residents, 16 years and older, in their own residence. The homebound program is part of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans' ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who want the vaccination but can’t make it to one of the Health Dept's COVID vaccine clinics.
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

State's daily COVID-19 cases up by more than 2,000

Michigan once again reported an increase in daily COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, May 12, as COVID-related deaths reported a sharp decrease from the previous day. Within the state, 2,171 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 17 deaths. Southeast Michigan once again led the state in case increases, reporting 771,...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

State's Daily COVID-19 cases increase again

Michigan once again reported an increase in daily COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, May 12, as COVID-related deaths reported a sharp decrease from the previous day. Within the state, 2,171 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 17 deaths. Southeast Michigan once again led the state in case increases, reporting 771,...
Wayne County, MImichiganradio.org

No occupied properties in Wayne County tax foreclosure auction this year

Wayne County will exempt all occupied properties from this year’s tax foreclosure auction, after County Treasurer Eric Sabree requested and was granted a court order to that effect late last week. Sabree said there are multiple reasons for his last-minute request, all related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His office’s call...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan coronavirus cases rise above 3,000

New confirmed cases of coronavirus ticked up above the 3,000 level Thursday for the first time in several days with more than 50% of the state's target ppulation having had at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. The state health department announced 3,514 new cases of the virus and...