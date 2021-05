EverHive Named to Inc. Magazine 2021 List of Best Workplaces. SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHive Corporation, a contingent workforce solutions company, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, even amidst the challenges of remote work in a global pandemic. EverHive was also recognized in the Prosperous and Thriving Category. The prominent Inc. feature will hit newsstands May 18 as part of the May/June 2021 issue.