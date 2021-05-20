newsbreak-logo
Two Arrested in Loleta on Suspicion of Dealing Meth

By LoCO Staff
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 20, 2021 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Bear River Tribal Police Department (BRTPD), and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) served a search warrant on two residences in the 100 block of Carroll Rd. in Loleta. This search warrant was the result of neighborhood complaints into suspected drug dealing by brothers Roy Frank Robinson (38 years old) and Billy Joe Robinson (46 years old). Through their investigation agents learned that Roy Robinson had eight active misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and Billy Robinson had six active misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

