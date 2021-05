The Submarine Sandwich, The Hoagie, The Wedge, The $5 Footlong, BAH! It's called a Grinder here in Connecticut, and just like our pizza, we know how to make superior grinders. I like to think of myself as a grinder expert, I've eaten them all, or, as far as I though, I did. I realize as I get older that the more I thought I knew, the less it's true, so, I put a question up on our social media account, "What is your favorite Connecticut Grinder, and where do you get it from?" I love hearing different favorites from possible new places that I've never heard of. I hope you do too. So, here are some of the responses I got to that question.