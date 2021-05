Anise Madh is the CEO of LeanSwift, a global leader in eCommerce and mobile solutions for Infor M3. It’s month-end close, and you have a feeling of dread in your gut. Long nights of bouncing back and forth between multiple systems, Excel spreadsheets and email chains await you as you work to close the books. Or perhaps you’ve spent half a day trying to track down some inventory that just refuses to be found. We’ve all been there, and we know the pain associated with using legacy systems. Change is inevitable, and when you’re talking technology, it moves fast. While upgrading technologies can sometimes be painful, it can improve your business and save you time, energy and money — and that can make upgrading worthwhile for you, your customers and your vendors. It may even assure your business survival.