newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Importance of healthy Harry Miller for Buckeyes shouldn’t be overlooked

By Austin Ward
lettermenrow.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe speculation, debate and conversations about Ohio State never end, and Lettermen Row is always ready to dive into the discussions. All week long, senior writer Austin Ward will field topics about the Buckeyes submitted by readers and break down anything that’s on the minds of the Best Damn Fans in the Land. Have a question that needs to be tackled, like the one today about Ohio State and the potential starting spot for Harry Miller on the offensive line? Send it in right here — and check back daily for the answers.

lettermenrow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Offensive Guard#Michigan State#Field Work#Lettermen Row#Wypler Fryar#Occasional Struggles#Miss#Strong Spring Practices#Excuses#Spring Camp#Line#Full Contact Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

How Ohio State’s Schedule Will Affect Its First-Year Starting Quarterback in 2021

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...