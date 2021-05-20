newsbreak-logo
Waterloo, IA

Dale Hart, 85

Cresco Times
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFORMERLY LIME SPRINGS - Dale Hart, age 85, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Lime Springs, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco, Iowa. Burial took place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lime Springs.

