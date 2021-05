The Eisenhower Tigers and Goddard Lions renewed the Battle of Goddard on the baseball diamond last Tuesday and split the twin bill, with Eisenhower winning the opener 7-1 and the Lions winning the second game 11-10.Owen Reynolds struck out 11 in six innings of work in the opener, while Jason McCarty added four hits and drove in a pair of runs. Reynolds also helped his own cause by adding three hits and driving in a run.Mason Lu...