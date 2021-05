In a battle of undefeateds, the Eisenhower Tigers girls soccer team lost at Maize, 3-0 on May 4.Maize scored to go up 1-0 with five minutes left in the first half, forcing Eisenhower to play from behind for the first time all season.“They had a runner cross the face of our goalie to distract her, and then they had somebody back-post who was unmarked,” Tigers head coach Brandon Sommer said. “So they got a fairly easy one there. Then, trying to rally the troops at halftime, w...