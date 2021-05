After a survey of the trees within Deering Oaks Park found that a majority have Browntail Moth nests, the City’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department will be treating the infested trees with an organic insecticide through ground spraying/misting into the canopy during the first part of the week of May 17, 2021. During the time of actual treatment and for four hours following application, the City will close the park to all guests. The application will be directed at each tree canopy during early morning hours (prior to 8:00 AM). Police, Park Rangers and proper signage will be placed around all entrances during this closure.