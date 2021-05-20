newsbreak-logo
Bader’s beautiful batting approach

By Viva El Birdos
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a few obvious standouts on the Cardinals team as they sit in first place by 3.5 games. Nolan Arenado is posting Coors level numbers without the benefit of Coors, Tommy Edman is striving to 200 hits, Dylan Carlson is making his best rookie of the year case that he can, and Yadier Molina has found power we haven’t seen in years. Hidden among that group is Harrison Bader, who might not seem like a standout, but with a 108 wRC+, would be a literal All-Star if he maintained that all year with his elite defense in center.

