Bader’s beautiful batting approach

The thought coming into the season was that the Colorado Rockies were going to be one of the worst teams in the league. The spotlight was on them, but for the wrong reasons, after a chaotic offseason in which they traded their franchise player and the dysfunction in the team was brought to the forefront. A lot of the talk was about what was happening off the field rather than on it. Not much spotlight was given to the players who were actually suiting up for the team night in and night out and playing the 162 games this year.