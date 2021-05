Kwame Brown’s professional basketball career has been the center of jokes in the NBA world for years. Now, the former No. 1 overall pick has had enough. During Gilbert Arenas’ recent appearance on the popular sports podcast “All The Smoke,” hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, he and the hosts spoke about Brown’s career in the league. In the interview, Arenas referred to Brown as a “man child” that had a dent in confidence due to teammate Michael Jordan, and called Brown a “show pony.”