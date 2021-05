The New York Mets were in the headlines for a pretty bizarre tunnel incident this week, and the acting general manager is not particularly thrilled about it. During Friday’s game, TV cameras caught most of the dugout rushing toward the tunnel over what appeared to be some sort of confrontation between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil. After the game, both players claimed that the cause of the heated debate was an argument over whether they’d seen a rat or raccoon in the tunnel.