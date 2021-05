With Dean’s Date and final exams still looming, summer can seem so very far away. But in a few short days, this semester — this long, long semester — will at last be over. So many of us, especially A.B. folks like me, have had to do so much reading this semester. Even if that reading is enjoyable or interesting, it’s taxing when it’s mandatory. I’m excited to get back to summertime reading, when I can read what I want at the pace I want. In that spirit, here are six books I want to read this summer — and if you feel so inclined, I invite you to read along with me.