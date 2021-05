On Tuesday, third-ranked Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) meets No. 11 Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) for the second time in 13 days. This one is win-or-go-home. In Round One, it was a pair of sophomores for the Mustangs that helped lift Lakewood Ranch to a 2-0 victory. Amanda Lee knocked in two runs and Olivia Laney pitched a complete-game six hitter. The winner plays Friday in the Regional Finals.