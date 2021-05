How to take advantage of the love and joy people have for and about the game. There is a current television ad running from a major golf retailer. The ad shows golfers in a variety of golf swing postures and poses. Every person shown however, is not on a golf course. They are each going through their day, daydreaming about their next round of golf. It is an inspirational ad, designed to excite both the golfer and the person aspiring to play the game. By playing a role, nurturing the aspiration of your golfers, you and your team can go a long way to developing long term success for golf in your community.